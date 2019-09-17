E. Coli Risk Leads To General Mills Flour Recall

There is a national recall of General Mills has flour products due to an E. coli scare.

The company announced that it is recalling five-pound bags of its “Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour” due to the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

According to General Mills, “(the) recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”

Products subject to recall have a “better if used by” date of Sept. 6, 2020, and a UPC code of 016000 196100.

The FDA noted that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that consumers should avoid items made with raw flour. E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. Surfaces, hands, and utensils should be cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

"Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. E. coli O26 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness."

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

"Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," according to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

