Duo Planned Home Invasion Robbery For Tens Of Millions In Bitcoin In Area, Feds Say

Two men have been apprehended after federal authorities say they planned to commit a home invasion robbery for tens of millions of dollars in bitcoin in Westchester.

Federal officials announced the unsealing of an Indictment in White Plains Federal Court on Friday, June 24m charging the duo with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery in May 2020 in Irvington-on-Hudson.

Dominic Pineda, age 21, of Manassas, Virginia, and Shon Morgan, also age 21, of Centreville, Virginia, were arrested on Thursday, June 23 in Virginia.

From May 18, 20200 to May 24, 2020, they participated in the plan to break into the Irvington and rob its residents of cash and cryptocurrency, US Attorney for the Southern District in New York Damian Williams said.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendants participated in a violent plan to break into a family’s home in the middle of the night and force its residents to provide the code to what the defendants believed was tens of millions of dollars in Bitcoin currency," Williams said. "Thanks to the work of the FBI, the defendants will now be held responsible for the alleged acts.”

Pineda and Morgan have each been charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of special agents and task force officers from:

the FBI,

US Probation,

New York State Police,

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision,

Putnam County Sheriff's Office,

Westchester County DAs Office,

Rockland County DAs Office,

NYPD,

Westchester County PD,

The Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon, Greenburgh, White Plains, Peekskill, Ramapo, and Clarkstown police departments

Williams also cited the Irvington Police Department and the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution of Pineda and. Morgan.

