Duo Nabbed In Hudson Valley Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say

Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said.

Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following a multijurisdictional investigation that began in 2020, according to Harrison Police.

The pair is accused of taking part in multiple residential burglaries and other theft-related crimes throughout the country, including the Town of Harrison and Nassau County.

Pogge and Gomez are believed to be members of the South American Theft Group, an organized crime ring consisting of highly skilled thieves who come to the US primarily from Chile and Colombia and target wealthy homes, police said.

Their arrests came after multiple agencies, including the US Department of Homeland Security and the Nassau County Police Department's Burglary Pattern Squad, executed a federal search warrant.

The pair was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of New York on the following charges:

Conspiracy to Commit Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property

Interstate Transport of Stolen Property

Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud

Aggravated Identity Theft

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.