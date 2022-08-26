Duo From Region Busted In Stolen Rental Car From FL, Police Say

Contact Us
New Rochelle Police arrested two men after they were allegedly caught in a stolen rental car from Florida. Photo Credit: Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A stolen rental car went from Florida all the way to Westchester County before two local men were busted by police, authorities said.

Police in New Rochelle received a call from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Miami at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, informing them that one of the company’s stolen vehicles was believed to be in the area.

An employee with Enterprise told police that GPS data indicated the vehicle was located on Huguenot Street near Central Avenue.

Officers then went to the location and waited until the suspects tried leaving a parking garage before stopping the vehicle, police said.

They arrested two men, James Bookman, age 34, and Seffra Walston, age 25, both of New Rochelle.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

