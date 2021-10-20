Duo Charged For Armed Robbery In Hudson Valley That Resulted In Fatality

Two people have been arrested and accused of participating in a Northern Westchester gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator.

Matthew Dusablon, age 27, and Jahaira Mejia, age 35, were charged with robbery and obstruction of justice in the Dec. 6, 2020 incident in Ossining, according to Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Williams said both men were arrested on Monday, Oct. 18.

“As alleged in the Indictment, the defendants participated in a gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator and then worked to cover their tracks," Williams said in a statement. "Thanks to the extraordinary and tenacious work of our partners at the FBI and the Ossining Police Department, the defendants are now facing federal charges for their alleged crimes.”

Dusablon, Mejia, and at least three other co-conspirators are accused of committing the gunpoint robbery in Ossining.

The US Attorney's Office said one of the co-conspirators died "from injuries sustained during the robbery victim’s flight from the scene of the robbery."

Dusablon and Mejia, who are both from the Bronx, hid and deleted evidence to obstruct the federal investigation, Williams said.

