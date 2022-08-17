Drought Watch Expanded To Include These NY Counties

A Drought Watch has been expanded to now include most counties in New York State.

"Due to abnormally dry conditions, I’ve directed NYSDEC to issue an expanded drought watch for parts of the state," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16. "New Yorkers in those areas should take steps to conserve water wherever possible."

The Drought Watch covers counties shown in yellow in the image above. It includes all of Long Island, but not New York City and Westchester (shown in green), where conditions are normal.

The only other New York counties where normal conditions are now in place are the Adirondacks and Great Lakes.

There are no mandatory restrictions in effect during a drought watch.

If conditions worsen, a Drought Warner would be issued. There are two other higher levels of NY drought advisors: Drought Emergency and Drought Disaster.

