Driver In Fatal Area Crash Caught Trying To Escape Out Of State, Police Say

An area resident who was charged with vehicular manslaughter after crashing into a utility pole and killing his passenger was arrested, then caught planning an escape to another state, said police.

Ulster County resident Daniel Kellogg, of Saugerties, 22, reportedly crashed his 2000 Honda Accord into a utility pole on Route 9W in the area of the Sunoco at nearly 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

Kellogg was extracted from the vehicle, treated by paramedics and ultimately release from Albany Medical Center. His passenger, 29-year-old David M. Mattison, of Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation into the incident determined that Kellogg was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs when he ran off the road.

On Monday, Sept. 14, police were informed that Kellogg had purchased a one-way bus ticket to Arizona, planning to meet with a relative there who would bring him to California.

Saugerties detectives, with the assistance of uniformed officers from the Town of Ulster, were able to locate Kellogg, riding as a passenger in a vehicle driving down Route 9w, the same road where the fatal crash took place.

Officers charged Kellogg with the felony of second-degree manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. He was sent to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

