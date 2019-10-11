Driver Found Burned To Death Inside SUV Following Crash, Fire In Area

A man was found burned to death inside an SUV following a crash in the area.

The incident was discovered early Friday, Oct. 11, when the City of Newburgh Police Department received a call about a vehicle fire on North Street near the Powell Avenue intersection, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene, the City of Newburgh Fire Department was attempting to put out the fire, he said.

According to Burns, the vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, was fully engulfed in flames. It was learned that the vehicle was traveling east on North Street when it crashed into the back of a dump truck that was stopped at the red traffic light at North Street and Powell Avenue.

Once firefighters were able to put out the fire, the driver of the Chevy Suburban was located dead inside the vehicle, he said.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

