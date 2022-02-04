Don't Fall For It: Local Resident Loses $12,000 In Scam

Several area police agencies are investigating grand larceny complaints after a resident was allegedly scammed out of $12,000.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, the scammer -- who is operating in Ulster County -- called a town resident, reporting to be an attorney representing the victim’s grandson, telling the victim he needed to pay $12,000 cash to have his grandson released from jail.

The scammer then told the victim that he would send a courier to the victim’s residence to pick up the money.

The victim believing the caller was an attorney, went to his local bank and withdrew $12,000.

Upon returning to his residence, an unknown subject arrived, claiming to be the courier, collecting the cash, the chief said.

"We are urging that anyone experiencing a similar type of call or communication, immediately notify their local police, State Police, or Sheriff’s Office reporting the incident."

Sinagra said in most cases the scammers place a phone call to their victim, telling them that they are calling on behalf of a loved one or a close friend to the victim.

They then proceed to inform the victim that the friend/family member was involved in an accident or has been arrested, Sinagra said.

The scammer tells the victim that they were instructed to call them in order to obtain money for either bail or in some cases, pretending to be an attorney, requesting a retainer fee to represent their family member or friend.

The chief warned residents not to give money to a stranger, to first call your police department who can verify if the call is genuine or a scam.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.