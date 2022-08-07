Contact Us
Don't Fall For It: Hudson Valley Fire Department Issues Alert About Scam Messages

Nicole Valinote
One of the scam text messages
A Northern Westchester fire department issued an alert about a texting scam where individuals are pretending to sell apparel on behalf of the department.

The Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department said in an announcement on Saturday, Aug. 6, that scammers are texting individuals a link and claiming to offer deals to buy fire department shirts.

Officials said this is a scam, and the fire department is not selling any shirts or other apparel.

The only legitimate items residents may see from the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department are its "Fund Drive" letters in the mail or "Big Bucks" raffle tickets that are being sold by fire department members, officials said.

The department said residents can contact Croton-on-Hudson Fire at 914-271-2693 or info@crotonfd.org if anyone attempts to sell them something on the department's behalf that does not seem legitimate.

