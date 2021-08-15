Don't Fall For It: Beware Of 'Boss Scam,' Authorities Say

Officials are cautioning about “boss scams” that have been making the rounds as fraudsters target vulnerable employees as the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic surges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert warning of “boss scams,” which involve scammers using text messages and emails to pose as employers and request gift cards for alleged work emergencies.

James said that the scam has been on the rise during the pandemic as many employees have been working remotely for months, some more than a year.

According to James, “an employee receives a text or an email from someone pretending to be their employer who claims there is an urgent matter.”

The text or email may “spoof” an employer’s actual name, phone number, or email address, making it seem legitimate. The “employer” then requests that the employee buy a certain number of Target or other store gift cards in specific denominations and promises to reimburse the employee expeditiously.

“Due to COVID-19 safety measures, many employees are still working remotely which makes it easier to fall for this common scam,” James said. “A legitimate employer will never ask you to purchase gift cards in order to pay clients or for other business purchases.

“I urge all New Yorkers to be on the alert for this type of fraud, and to protect themselves and their wallets by following our simple tips.”

To avoid becoming the victim of a “boss scam,” James issued a series of tips to help consumers not to be targeted:

Take a pause . Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions;

. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions; Take a second pause . A legitimate employer will not ask you to handle company business through gift card purchases;

. A legitimate employer will not ask you to handle company business through gift card purchases; Verify any supposed emergency. Reach out directly to an employer at the number you know. Do not reply to the text or email sent, even if it appears to come from a known email or phone number.

Tips to avoid gift card scams in general from the AG's office:

Be suspicious of anyone who contacts you unexpectedly asking to be sent gift cards;

Never purchase gift cards for the purpose of transferring money. Gift cards are solely for gifts;

Scammers often train their victims to give false information to retail clerks when clerks ask questions about large gift card purchases. If a retail clerk warns you that you may be the victim of a gift card scam, heed their advice and contact law enforcement officials.

