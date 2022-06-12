Don't Do It: Authorities Reveal Potentially Fatal Danger Of Picking Up Folded Money

Authorities have issued an alert about the potential risks of picking up folded dollar bills following recent incidents.

The Giles County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee announced on Thursday, June 9, that it received reports of two incidents involving people picking up folded dollar bills that contained white, powdery substances.

The substances each tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Sheriff's Department said.

On both occasions, the dollar bills were found on the floor of a gas station.

Authorities added that a small amount of powder containing fentanyl can kill the person who comes into contact with it.

"Please share and educate your children to not pick up any folded money they may find in or around businesses, playgrounds, etc., without using great caution and even alerting a parent or guardian," the Sheriff's Department said.

