Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Elevated Vitamin D Levels

A company is recalling about 1,600 cases of a dog food product due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D.

On Monday, Oct. 11, Tuffy's Pet Foods made the announcement that it is recalling cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food that come in a Tetrapak carton.

The company said the recall is limited to products with a UPC Code "0 73893 96202 1."

Tuffy's Pet Foods said it was notified by the product manufacturer that the products might have elevated levels of vitamin D.

Dogs of all sizes can experience adverse reactions if they consume elevated levels of vitamin D, including loss of appetite, vomiting, weight loss and increased thirst, and serious health issues, including renal dysfunction, the company said.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the retailer for a refund.

Learn more about the recall here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.