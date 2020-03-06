Doctor In Westchester Among New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

A doctor in Westchester is one of the new positive cases of coronavirus announced by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week.

On Thursday, March 5, Cuomo announced that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Westchester County jumped from 10 to 18 in one day, bringing the statewide total to 22.

According to reports, among the latest cases, one was a physician with the Maple Medical Group on Davis Avenue in White Plains, which has notified patients of the positive test. It is unclear how he contracted COVID-19.

The office has been closed to be sanitized and other employees are expected to be tested for coronavirus.

Howard Zucker, the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health confirmed that each of the cases ties back to the 50-year-old attorney from New Rochelle, who was the first Westchester resident to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

"What ends up happening is the person in the hospital has a friend, and then that friend has a friend, and that friend has family and that's how we track it back to see how far we need to test."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

