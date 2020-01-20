Do You Drive One? These Are The Most Stolen Vehicles In Nation

Do you drive one of the most frequently stolen vehicles?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released a brand-new report highlighting which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by potential car thieves.

According to the report, the Dodge Charger HEMI and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat topped the list, coming in at five times more thefts of any other models produced between 2016 and 2018.

According to the report, nearly all 20 models with the highest theft rates are either vehicles with big engines, luxury vehicles or pickups.

The IIHS noted that “somewhat puzzlingly, the car that tops the list of least stolen vehicles is also a midsize luxury sedan, the two-wheel-drive BMW 3 series. It had just one claim for whole-vehicle theft in 104,901 insured vehicle years. An insured vehicle year is one vehicle insured for one year.”

Vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole vehicle theft, according to the report:

Dodge Charger HEMI;

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat;

Infiniti Q50;

Infiniti QX80;

GMC Sierra 1500;

Dodge Challenger;

Nissan Maxima;

Chevrolet Silverado;

Chrysler 300;

Mercedes-Benz S-Class;

Dodge Charge 4WD;

Dodge Durango 4WD;

Land Rover Range Rover;

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD;

Dodge Charger;

Nissan Titan crew cab;

Chevrolet Silverado 1500;

GMC Sierra 1500;

Audi A7;

Infiniti QX80 4WD.

The complete list of most and least claim frequencies from the IIHS can be found here .

