Did You Feel It? 2.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Hudson Valley

Some in the Hudson Valley were caught by surprise when there was a rare and unexpected earthquake in the area.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, there was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Merritt Park reported near Fishkill in Dutchess County, according to officials.

On Volcano Discovery, some residents said that they heard the quake, but couldn’t feel the ground shaking below them.

“I thought it was construction work,” a Hopewell Junction resident reported. “(It) sounded like concrete falling but more resounding. Didn’t feel a shake. Only heard sound for about two seconds then quick pause then sound for another one second.”

A Putnam County resident in Mahopac said that it “sounded like our boiler kicked on and something was wrong with it, to the point I went into the basement to check it.”

Earthquakes are a rarity in New York. According to Earthquake track, there have only been two reported in the past month, and 20 in the past year.

