New information has emerged after an off-duty NYPD police officer followed his wife and her 20-year-old dog walker to a Hudson Valley hotel before chasing them in a vehicle and then gunning down her alleged lover and killing himself, according to the New York Post.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around und 10:30 p.m., Sunday, May 9 in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings.

When officers arrived on the scene at the Buffalo Wild Wings they found Sean Armstead, age 36, of Port Jervis, and Sullivan County resident Edward Wilkins, age 20, of Wurtsboro, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the town of Wallkill Police.

Armstead was an officer with the NYPD, McLymore said.

A Glock 19 handgun and numerous bullet casings were located at the scene, police said.

Wallkill police declined to provide additional information but according to the Post, Armstead had reportedly called in sick to hunt down his wife, Alexandra Vanderheyden, age 35.

The alleged lovers drove separately to the hotel around 3:45 p.m., and Vanndereheyden parked down the street, afraid she was being tracked by her husband, the Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the couple stayed in the room at the La Quinta, located close to the Buffalo Wild Wings, for a couple of hours before visiting two other entertainment facilities and heading back to the hotel, picking up Vanderhyden's car on the way.

Armstead reportedly chased them from the hotel room and the couple jumped into their vehicle and fled before the jealous cop rammed their car and sent them spinning into the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings where Wilkins jumped out and ran for his life, the Post said.

The cop then pulled out his gun and reportedly fired some 16 shots, hitting Wilkins, who worked for Vandereheyden's dog-walking business, in the back and head, the Post reported.

He then shot himself and fell on top of the dead body of his wife's lover, the Daily Mail reported.

Vanderheyden reportedly ran frantically in and out of the Buffalo Wild Wings before the restaurant manager locked the door and kept patrons inside and safe, the Mail said.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the state Attorney General's Office and the town of Wallkill Police.

