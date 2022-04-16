Dentist In Hudson Valley Admits To Fraudulently Obtaining Oxycodone For Her Own Use

A dentist from the Hudson Valley has pleaded guilty to obtaining oxycodone for her own use.

Ulster County resident Vivian Letizia, age 63, of Stone Ridge, made the plea on Friday, April 15, according to US Attorney Carla Freedman.

In pleading guilty, Letizia admitted that, in December 2019, she fraudulently submitted a prescription for oxycodone for one of her dentistry patients using that patient’s name and date of birth, the US Attorney's Office said.

Letizia then obtained the oxycodone from a pharmacy in Woodstock, for her own consumption. At the time Letizia submitted the prescription to the pharmacy, she knew that she was not treating this patient and that she intended to personally consume the oxycodone, the office added.

When sentenced in August, Letizia faces up to four years in prison, a supervised release term of up to one year, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Letizia also agreed to surrender her state medical license and would be prohibited from re-applying for a DEA registration number that would allow her to write prescriptions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.