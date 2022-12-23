Deerly Departed: NY Hunter's Buck Confiscated After Facebook Post

A New York hunter learned the hard way that if you’re going to break the rules, it’s probably best not to announce it on social media.

Department of Environmental Conservation officers in Greene County were tipped off on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about a Facebook post showing a man with a deer that had been taken illegally, the department said.

Officers learned that the man had moved from the Capital Region to the town of Hope in Hamilton County.

Investigators there were able to track down the man’s location, where they spotted the prized buck hanging on a property.

While interviewing the man, he admitted to shooting the deer on Dec. 6, after the season had closed, officials said. He also did not have a hunting license.

The man was ticketed for illegally taking a deer out of season, a misdemeanor, and hunting without a license, a violation.

Officers confiscated the deer and donated it to the Venison Donation Coalition, which helps feed families in need across New York.

More information on deer and bear hunting seasons can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.

