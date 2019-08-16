Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tyson Recalls Weaver Frozen Chicken Patties
News

Deep Undercover: NYSP Troopers To Pose As Construction Workers In Highway Work Zones

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers will be going undercover as construction workers to catch motorists in highway work zones.
New York State Police troopers will be going undercover as construction workers to catch motorists in highway work zones. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Some troopers are going deep undercover.

The New York State Police is teaming with the New York State Department of Transportation for Operation Hardhat, which will see troopers dressing as construction workers to catch speedsters and distracted drivers in highway work zones.

According to New York State Police, construction workers in highway work zones could be troopers as they seek to crack down on reckless driving in work zones with the mantra “slow down, move over, and put away your smartphones.”

In 2018, there were 701 crashes in work zones on state roads and bridges, resulting in 13 motorist fatalities and 329 injuries to motorists, contractor employees and NYSDOT staff.

The NYSDOT noted that “motorists are required to move over a lane if safely possible for vehicles along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. This includes emergency response vehicles, tow trucks, and highway construction and maintenance vehicles. Failure to comply will result in significant civil and possible criminal penalties.

“Warning: work zones contain mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters. Drive safely.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.