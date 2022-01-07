Deadly Listeria Outbreak Spans 10 States, CDC Says

One person has died and 22 others people have been hospitalized in a nationwide listeria outbreak spanning 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The cause of the outbreak is not yet known and a specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this outbreak, the CDC said on Friday, July 1.

Nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick, although the significance of this is not yet known, said the CDC.

Pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe Listeria.

The CDC is advising people at high risk who have symptoms of a Listeria infection, especially those who have recently traveled to Florida, to talk to their healthcare provider. Healthcare providers should report listeriosis illnesses to their health department. This information may help investigators solve this outbreak.

In the Northeast, two cases linked to the outbreak have been confirmed in both New York and Massachusetts, and none in Connecticut. The number of cases in Florida is now at 12.

