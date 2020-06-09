Dashcam Video Released Of Hudson Valley Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting

New video and information has been released of the Hudson Valley man who was killed in a police-involved shooting last month.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released audio and video recordings of the Saturday, May 23 shooting of Poughkeepsie resident Maurice Gordon, who was shot and killed by a New Jersey State trooper on the Garden State Parkway after a struggle with police.

State Police Sgt. Randall Wetzel was identified by investigators as the shooter as the investigation into the Hudson Valley-native’s death continues.

In total, 12 audio and video recordings were released, covering an approximate 30-hour period. The recordings can be found here.

Among the recordings was a 911 call from one of Gordon’s friends at approximately 3:23 a.m. on Friday, May 22 in Poughkeepsie where he expressed concerns about Gordon’s whereabouts. The call was transferred to the Poughkeepsie Police Department, though the nature of that call was not released.

Gordon, 28, a Jamaican immigrant who moved to the Hudson Valley nine years ago had been studying chemistry at Dutchess Community College.

“He had been identified as a standout who could take advantage of research opportunities, and was looking forward to beginning this work next semester,” the college said in a statement. “By all accounts, Maurice was a smart, involved, affable young man – a loving son and brother – who was destined for great things.”

According to officials, Gordon’s mother has traveled stateside from Great Britain to make her son’s funeral arrangements and more closely follow the investigation into his shooting.

A change.org petition has been started in the wake of Gordon’s death, as the family alleges that he was pulled over for allegedly speeding while driving alone.

“Why? Why? Why? Why did you kill my son? Why?" his Raquel Barrett reportedly said. "Need answers from the police. I do need answers. My daughter needs answers. His dad needs answers. His other brothers and sisters need answers. My family in Jamaica needs answers."

