DA Asks For New Adjournment As It Continues Probe Of Rockland Twins' Hot-Car Deaths

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office requested a new adjournment as it continues its investigation into the death of two twins that died after being left in a hot car by their Rockland County father.

New City resident Juan Rodriguez, 39, was back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 27, when the DA requested additional time. Rodriguez allegedly left his 1-year-old twins inside a car for eight hours in July, stating that he forgot to drop them off at daycare when he went to work.

Rodriguez was in court earlier this month to determine whether or not a grand jury would proceed on charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

The criminal case remains active, but the DA opted not to put the case in front of a grand jury.

Rodriguez has told investigators that he brought his 4-year-old to daycare, but forgot the infant twins, who were in rear-facing backseats, before heading to work at the VA Medical Center in the Bronx for an eight-hour shift.

Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He remains released on a $100,000 bail.

