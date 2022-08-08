DA Announces Charges For DPW Worker In Hit-Run Crash That Killed 16-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

A Westchester public works employee who allegedly was intoxicated when he hit and killed a popular 16-year-old high school student riding a scooter has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash.

Stephen Dolan, age 46, of Yonkers, was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 5, and held on a $250,000 cash bond, or $2.5 million bond following the death of Christopher Jack “CJ” Hackett, age 16, of Yonkers, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

Hackett attended Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends during this time of immeasurable grief,” Rocah said. “My office is working closely with the Yonkers Police Department to investigate this case and support the victim’s family.”

As alleged in the felony complaint, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 12:20 a.m., Dolan hit CJ with his van on McLean Avenue in Yonkers and left the scene of the incident.

The victim, who was riding an electric scooter at the time of the incident, was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he died on Thursday, Aug. 4, Anna Young, of the DA's Office said.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested Dolan last Thursday, following an investigation, the Yonkers Police said.

Investigators believe that Dolan was consuming alcohol before the crash and was under the influence of intoxicants, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

Dolan, who is an employee of the City of Yonkers Department of Public Works, was officially charged with leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality without reporting.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.