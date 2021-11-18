Cuomo Lawyer Says State AG Should Recuse Herself, Amend Sexual Harassment Report

Andrew Cuomo’s top attorney is calling on the New York Attorney General to recuse herself from all pending investigations related to the former governor.

During a lengthy briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 18, attorney Rita Glavin again took shots at Attorney General Letitia James and her office’s independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations, which led to Cuomo’s downfall and resignation.

According to Glavin, James had a conflict of interest, as she appointed the investigators while mulling a gubernatorial run in 2022, which Cuomo had already confirmed at the time was in the running for his administration.

“The governor did not want the AG or her office to be involved in the investigation because he was running for governor and she refused to disavow that she was running,” Glavin said. Her judgment in those months was absolutely compromised by political motivations.

“We’re seeing right now these last several months proves that the fact that the Attorney General and her Office was compromised in her decision to make her run for governor.”

Glavin made note that while James is making official decisions regarding certain investigations involving Cuomo, she is also seeking campaign endorsements and contributions for her 2022 run.

"They have to step away because someone running for governor has every motivation to prolong that investigation to ensure former Gov. Cuomo isn’t a political threat,” she said. “The report she used to get him out of office is now her platform.”

According to Glavin, the report includes multiple inaccuracies, omissions, and some transcripts were selectively released, another move the attorney questioned. She also said that James’ office has largely ignored their request for evidence for weeks.

“Instead of saying ‘we’ll consider it,’ or ‘that we have serious concerns’ … And you can disagree with us ... But they just dismissed it out of hand.

“We’re seeking truth, fairness, and advocating on behalf of a former governor who was ambushed, treated unfairly, and not given any process,” Glavin said. “It’s the most important duty that I can do for the governor and any lawyer can do when they see wrong.”

Glavin again questioned some of the transcripts provided from Cuomo’s alleged victims, including some redactions she claims were altered by the Attorney General’s Office, calling the entirety of the report an ambush against the former governor.

“This is about truth. The former governor was ambushed on Aug. 3 by a report that has so many omissions and errors it almost feels like it was built on a house of cards. It’s not right.

“(Cuomo) wants to fight for the truth, and that’s what I do. (Truth) and fairness,” Glavin said. “He was wronged, and if I were him - and it doesn’t matter if I’m the former governor or just Rita Glavin, I would want a lawyer doing the same for me.”

