Coyote, Bear Sightings Reported Within Days In This Hudson Valley Town

Police agencies in Northern Westchester are cautioning to be on high alert after reports of wild animals roaming through the region.

Police received reports of separate coyote and bear sightings in the past week that happened just days apart in North Castle.

First, shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, the Westchester County Police Department reported that they received a call from a passerby on Route 120 about a coyote that was making its way about the area.

According to police, officials responded to the area and the coyote ran onto airport property.

Then, shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, police in North Castle received a new report from a Cox Avenue resident advising that a black bear was spotted crossing the road near the intersection of Maryland Avenue.

Police said that the black bear was seen heading down Maryland Avenue, though a canvas of the area by officers did not turn up the animal.

No injuries were reported in either instance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.