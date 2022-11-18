Coyote Attacks 2 In Hudson Valley

A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road.

One person was bitten with a puncture wound on their leg. The second person was not injured, North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas said.

"The person with the puncture wound is on their way to the hospital likely for rabies shots," Lucas said in a Facebook post. "The presumption is that the coyote is rabid. It attacked the tires of a car that stopped to help."

Town police made an effort to find the animal in the woods in the vicinity right after the biting incident but did not find it, Lucas said.

The animal can be a distance away from where the attack took place, officials said.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) say on its website that people should never approach a coyote or other wild animals and don't attempt to feed them.

They also suggest keeping pets indoors.

In the event someone is approached by a coyote, they should not run away. Instead, DEC says to be aggressive by making loud noises, waving arms, and throwing sticks or stones to scare the animals away.

If you see a coyote that appears not to fear people, contact the DEC at 845-256-3098 or 845-256-3013 or your local police department.

North Salem Police can be reached at 914-669-5540.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

