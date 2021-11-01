Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Women Killed In Crash Between Jeep, RAV4 In Area
News

Cow Crashes Into Car On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A driver received a minor injury after hitting a cow on a roadway.
A driver received a minor injury after hitting a cow on a roadway. Photo Credit: Red Hook Police Department

An area driver received a minor injury after striking a cow that was in the roadway in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 in Red Hook in Dutchess County.

According to the Red Hook Police Department,  officers were dispatched for a car versus cow auto accident on North Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 2005 Dodge driven by a 64-year-old female from Livingston was headed northbound when a cow entered the busy roadway. 

The vehicle struck the cow head-on causing extensive damage to the vehicle as well as a minor wrist injury to the driver. 

The cow survived the crash and fled the area and the animal's owner was notified. 

Red Hook Police were assisted on scene by Red Hook Fire Company and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.