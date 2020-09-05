COVID-19: Will NYers Cross State Border For Outdoor Dining, Hair Care Or To Visit Mall May 20?

Restaurants and most other non-essential downstate New York businesses are unlikely to reopen before mid-June.

But across the border, Connecticut is on target to start Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, May 20.

The sectors of business scheduled to reopen on that date are restaurants (outdoor dining only), museums, hair salons/barbershops, retail (including malls) and offices. Nail salons are not included among businesses reopening May 20.

Meanwhile, beaches in New Jersey are on target to reopen by Memorial Day Weekend.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked at his daily news briefing on Saturday, May 9 in midtown Manhattan whether he was thought holed-up New Yorkers, especially in neighboring counties, would jump at the opportunity to cross over into the two neighboring states to get, for example, a much-needed haircut, enjoy an outdoor meal at a restaurant or visit a mall.

“We (the three governors) talk through everything we do before we do it,” Cuomo said. "We can't align every action, but we're aware of it, and we'll monitor it.”

On Saturday, Connecticut released detailed rules for businesses scheduled to reopen.

For a diagram of an office workspace in Connecticut's reopen plan, see the second image above.

In addition to the business guidelines, social gatherings will still be limited to five people or less and those over age 65 or with high-risk factors are encouraged to stay home.

You can view the State of Connecticut's detailed reopening steps for each of the business sectors at the links below:

