Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Nears 21.5 Percent; These Are Most-Affected Counties
News

COVID-19: Whoopi Goldberg Misses 'The View' After Testing Positive For Breakthrough Case

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/By US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ash Severe

Whoopi Goldberg will not appear on The View this week after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Joy Behar made the announcement during the show on Monday, Jan 3., saying Goldberg will likely return next week.

Behar said Goldberg tested positive during the holiday break, and she is recovering at home. 

"Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild," Behar said. "But we're being super cautious here at The View."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.