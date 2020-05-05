COVID-19: Westchester 'Past The Point Of Flattening The Curve,' County Exec Says

Westchester is “past the point of flattening the curve” as cases of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to drop, County Executive George Latimer said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak hit New York in early March, there have been 30,097 positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester, though more than 24,000 patients have since been treated or self-resolved and have been deemed healthy by doctors.

There are still 5,791 active cases in Westchester, down from more than 10,000 as recently as Saturday, April 18. There are still 684 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, though that number is also down approximately 50 percent in three weeks.

“We’re down from more than 10,000 active cases to around 5,700, so we’re approaching a 50 percent drop as we see people have gone through the two-week period and have been declared healthy,” Latimer said. “We’re past the point of flattening the curve and we’re on the downside of that bell curve.”

The county did not provide case-by-case numbers for each Westchester municipality on Monday, May 4. There were 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,101 Westchester residents during the outbreak.

“The numbers continue to drop, reflecting that what we’ve been doing is working,” Latimer said. “The strategies that have been put in place have been working, and we’re seeing the numbers drop and show progress, though we’re still losing people overnight. It’s a bittersweet situation.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.