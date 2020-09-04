COVID-19: 'We're Watching Rockland,' Cuomo Says; State Sends Additional Equipment To County

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said health officials will be “watching” Rockland County along with two other suburban counties closely as the number of deaths related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the rise, but stabilization in the rate of hospitalizations is continuing in the rest of the state, including New York City.

The two other counties Cuomo cited as being causes for concern are Nassau and Suffolk on Long Island.

At his daily COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday, April 9 in Albany, Cuomo announced there were 799 more deaths tied to the virus, bringing the statewide total to 7,067 since the outbreak began.

In Rockland County, there have been 2,078 confirmed CODIV-19 cases, which have resulted in a total of 154 deaths.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in these Rockland municipalities:

Spring Valley: 1,253;

Monsey: 1,030;

New City: 477;

Nanuet: 311;

Suffern: 311;

Haverstraw: 190;

Stony Point: 172;

Pomona: 171;

Pearl River: 170;

Garnerville: 159;

Nyack: 150;

Congers: 100;

West Haverstraw: 98

Valley Cottage: 95;

West Nyack: 82;

Blauvelt: 62;

Tappan: 58;

Orangeburg: 55;

Thiells: 43;

Sparkill: 25;

Piermont: 25;

Tomkins Cove: 17;

Sloatsburg: 15;

Palisades: 10;

Hillburn: 10.

Cuomo said reinforcements and supplies have been allocated for Rockland with the new equipment arriving Wednesday night, April 8.

“We’ve been watching Rockland County, Nassau County, Suffolk County closely,” he said. “We’re looking at the concentric circles around New York City, and the natural spread circles are toward the suburbs. Westchester has already had trouble, now we’re seeing new hotspots in Rockland and the other suburbs.

During his COVID-19 update, Cuomo went over several projection models they have studied, with an extreme of 136,000 cases in New York City alone, and as few as 73,000. When the outbreak began, New York had a 53,000 hospital bed system, which has been stretched to nearly 90,000.

“Any of these scenarios are devastating for New York," he said. "Any of these scenarios are problematic.

“We’ve increased the capacity of the system dramatically, and so far our efforts are working better than anyone predicted they would work, because people are complying with the new normal. We can’t underestimate this virus.” ”

Cuomo noted that it’s been 18 days since his PAUSE executive order effectively shut down the state of non-essential business and gathering, it’s been 39 days since the first COVID-19 case in New York, and 80 days since the first case came to the country. Since those drastic measures.

Hd said that they’ve noticed the “stay at home” order has been relatively effective in “flattening the curve,” in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Only 200 new patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 overnight, down from a peak of more than approximately 1,300 daily earlier this month.

“Statisticians said that ‘We don’t know how effective it would be to close things down and social distance,’ because we’ve never done it before,” he said. “That’s the opportunity to flatten the curve, but you’ve got to get people to comply with the measures and we’ve never seen anything before like this in the country. They didn’t know if we could get them to comply.

“We should still be concerned. We can’t have people saying ‘well, we’re flattening the curve, now I can relax.’ No. You can’t relax, because the curve only flattened last night and that’s because of what we did yesterday, and the day before, and the day before that.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.