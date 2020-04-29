COVID-19: Walk-In Testing Site Opens In Rockland

A new walk-in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site will be opening in a hard-hit area of Rockland County.

The Town of Haverstraw will have the testing site set up by noon Wednesday, April 28, according to state Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski.

Haverstraw was selected use to its high infection rate, some of the highest in Rockland County, with virtually no private or public testing available.

"It has been clear that Haverstraw has some of the highest infection percentages in the County and also was a testing desert," said Zebrowski.

As of Tuesday, April 28, Rockland County had 11,453 recorded COVID-19 cases with 494 deaths. Haverstraw currently has 509 cases.

The testing center will be located in the municipal parking lot on West Broad Street, next to the Knights of Columbus and Haverstraw Community Center.

Hours of testing will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 99 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

Because the service is walk-up, testing is by appointment only. For an appointment, call the state Health Department Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

"I’m delighted to share that our efforts were successful and local residents, many of whom do not have transportation, will have access to the walk-up site," said State Sen. James Skoufis. "I also want to thank the Governor’s office for their important support."

Skoufis is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Note: Those who receive an appointment will need some form of ID.

