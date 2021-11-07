COVID-19: Walgreens Opens Vaccine Appointments For Children Ages 5 To 11

Walgreens has opened up appointments at thousands of locations across the United States for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the newly-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3, that the lower dose vaccine would be available at certain locations beginning Saturday, Nov. 6.

Walgreens said parents or guardians can schedule appointments on the Walgreens website, on the app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

More appointments will be made available as stores receive additional vaccine shipments, the company said.

“Walgreens pharmacy team members have significant experience vaccinating children and adolescents, and are ready to immunize this newly eligible population safely and as quickly as possible,” said Kevin Ban, chief medical officer of Walgreens. “The COVID-19 vaccine is just as important to protect children as other routine immunizations are, and the expanded eligibility will help children stay in school safely and prevent severe illness due to COVID-19.”

