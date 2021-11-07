Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Walgreens Opens Vaccine Appointments For Children Ages 5 To 11

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Walgreens storefront
Walgreens storefront Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Walgreens has opened up appointments at thousands of locations across the United States for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the newly-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3, that the lower dose vaccine would be available at certain locations beginning Saturday, Nov. 6. 

Walgreens said parents or guardians can schedule appointments on the Walgreens website, on the app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

More appointments will be made available as stores receive additional vaccine shipments, the company said.

“Walgreens pharmacy team members have significant experience vaccinating children and adolescents, and are ready to immunize this newly eligible population safely and as quickly as possible,” said Kevin Ban, chief medical officer of Walgreens. “The COVID-19 vaccine is just as important to protect children as other routine immunizations are, and the expanded eligibility will help children stay in school safely and prevent severe illness due to COVID-19.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.