COVID-19: Video Shows 7,000-Person Secret, Maskless NYC Wedding In Violation Of State Order

New videos of thousands congregating to celebrate an Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn in violation of the state’s COVID-19 guidance has gone viral.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for a probe into a secret wedding that was hosted earlier this month at the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg with upwards of 7,000 people in attendance falling to social distance or wear facial coverings.

The video that has been circulating among the media can be found here.

"If that happened, it was a blatant disregard of the law," Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 22. "It's illegal. It was also disrespectful of the people of New York.”

According to reports, the organizers of the wedding kept the massive event a secret, using word-of-mouth to spread the news of the nuptials, which were postponed during the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If it turns out that because we stopped that wedding the reaction was, 'Well we'll have a secret wedding,' that would be really shocking and totally deceitful,' " Cuomo said. "It's illegal and the city should do a robust investigation.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city will be investigating the incident, including an evaluation of the video that’s been circulating.

“The city is conducting an investigation into the incident and will hold those accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” a spokesperson for de Blasio stated.

If they are found to have broken the state’s mandates, which include limits to the number of occupants allowed in houses of worship, the temple could face fines of up to $15,000.

“My information is that the city is investigating,” Cuomo said on Sunday. “They should investigate and if 7,000 people were at a wedding, I'm sure they'll be able to figure it out. And then we'll bring the full consequences of legal action to bear.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.