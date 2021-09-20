COVID-19: US To Lift Travel Ban For Vaccinated Foreign Nationals

The United States is planning to open travel for foreign nationals who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The new policy was announced on Monday, Sept. 20 by Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 pandemic response coordinator.
Unvaccinated American travelers will have stricter testing requirements under the new policy, including showing proof of vaccination before boarding.
In addition, they'll need to show a negative COVID test within three days before entering the United States, Zients said.
