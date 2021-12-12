COVID-19: US Navy Commander Fired For Refusing To Get Vaccine, Tested

A US Navy commander has been relieved of his duties for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine and refusing to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said, according to multiple reports.

Cmdr. Lucian Kins was fired as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of the destroyer, on Friday, Dec. 10, according to Stars and Stripes, the daily American military newspaper.

Getting the COVID vaccine is mandatory for all service members under orders from the Pentagon.

Kins was dismissed for “failing to abide by lawful order," and "due to loss of confidence in Kins’ ability to perform his duties,” Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer said in a statement, according to USNI News.

Navy personnel had until late November to get their shots or request exemptions.

Kins has been reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14, Stars and Stripes reported.

The USS Winston Churchill (pictured above), named after the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, was launched and christened in April 1999.

