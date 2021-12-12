Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: US Navy Commanded Fired For Refusing To Get Vaccine, Tested

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
SS Winston Churchill
SS Winston Churchill Photo Credit: Wikipedia/US Navy

A US Navy commander has been relieved of his duties for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine and refusing to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said, according to multiple reports.

Cmdr. Lucian Kins was fired as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of the destroyer, on Friday, Dec. 10, according to Stars and Stripes, the daily American military newspaper.

Getting the COVID vaccine is mandatory for all service members under orders from the Pentagon. 

Kins was dismissed for “failing to abide by lawful order," and "due to loss of confidence in Kins’ ability to perform his duties,” Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer said in a statement, according to USNI News.

Navy personnel had until late November to get their shots or request exemptions. 

Kins has been reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14, Stars and Stripes reported.

The USS Winston Churchill (pictured above), named after the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, was launched and christened in April 1999.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.