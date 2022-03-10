COVID-19: US Extends Airplane Mask Mandate

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it will be extending its national COVID-19 face mask requirements inside public transportation hubs and vehicles.

The TSA announced on Thursday, March 10 that it will be extending its mask requirement for airports, planes, buses, and rail systems through Monday, April 18, effectively covering most schools’ scheduled spring break holidays.

Previously, the mandate was scheduled to expire on Friday, March 18. This is the third time the TSA extended its mask requirements.

“During that time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor," the administration said in a statement.

"This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.”

According to TSA Administrator David Pekoske, they "are prepared and ready for a busy spring.”

“TSA’s collaboration with industry and federal partners has been instrumental throughout this pandemic, and now we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel as demonstrated by the rapid recovery of the travel industry,” he said in a statement.

TSA said that they are preparing for increased travel over the next month, with the average daily passenger throughput surpassing 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels through March.

“(We) are doing our part to ensure the traveling public is safe and secure by continuing to deploy new technologies within the checkpoint that enhance security, reduce physical contact and improve the traveling experience,” Pekoske continued.

“We just ask travelers to do their part by being respectful to each other and those who work in the transportation sector – from our officers to airport workers and flight crew.”

