Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Two More Regions In NY To Enter Phase 2 Of Reopening This Week

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A look at the phased reopening of businesses.
Two more regions will reopen their economies this week. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Guidelines for how barbershops and salons will operate during Phase 2 of reopening amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Guidelines for how retailers will operate during Phase 2 of reopening amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Guidelines for how office-based jobs will operate during Phase 2 of reopening amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Two more regions in New York have been given the green light to enter Phase 2 of their reopening plans as the state continues recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, June 1 in Manhattan, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the Western region of New York can enter Phase 2 tomorrow, while the Capital Region will do the same on Wednesday, June 3.

This means seven of the state's 10 regions will be in the second phase of the four-phase process. Long Island and the Hudson Valley (Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties) are in Phase 1. New York City is scheduled to start Phase 1 reopening on Monday, June 8.

The two regions join the Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and the Southern Tier as the first to enter Phase 2 of reopening.

Downstate New York, which more recently entered Phase 1, are still lacking certain metrics set forth by the state.

Businesses reopening for Phase 2 will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.

Phase 2 includes office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services.

Office-based jobs include:

  • Professional services;
  • Administrative support;
  • Information technology.

Retail :

  • In-store shopping;
  • Rental, repair, and cleaning;
  • Limited service barbershop, hair salons and nail salons;
  • Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.

Real estate services:

  • Building and property management;
  • Leasing, rental, and sales services.

“There will be a level at which that number can’t drop any lower, because of people who are gravely ill and contract the COVID virus," Cuomo said. "There’s going to be a bad outcome. But that number is dramatically different from what we were looking at for many, many weeks."

There were 54 new COVID-19 deaths in New York in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since the pandemic plagued the region. As of June 1, 2,113,777 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, which led to 371,711 positive tests. There have been a reported 23,959 fatalities related to the virus.

"The determination and discipline New Yorkers have shown amazed me," Cuomo added. "At one point we had 800 people die in one day. We had the worst situation in the United States ... the worst situation on the globe, and now we're reopening in less than 50 days.

"It was a long 50 days, and I can recount every one of them," he continued. "But we went from a really internationally terrible situation to where we're talking about reopening today ... even New York City."

For a more specific list of businesses covered in each phase provided by the state, including a summary of guidelines, click here and scroll down the page at ny.gov.

