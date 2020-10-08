COVID-19: Two More Area Schools Go Remote After Positive Student Cases

Two more schools in the Hudson Valley are closed for in-person learning after positive cases of COVID-19.

The Lakeland Central School District announced on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7 that it was notified earlier in the day that two students were identified as COVID-19 positive, one at Walter Panas High School, and one at Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School.

As a result, Walter Panas High School and Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School will be on fully remote instruction for Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9.

Students and staff who were in contact with the infected students are being notified and will be informed that they will need to quarantine for 14 days, Superintendent of Schools Brendan Lyons said in a statement to the community.

"If you do not receive a call by tomorrow (Thursday) morning, your child is not affected," Lyons said. "We have notified the Department of Health (DOH) and have shared student and staff contact information with them.

"I understand the frustration that follows these announcements, but unfortunately this is our reality for the foreseeable future," Lyons noted. "Each decision is made first and foremost with student and staff health and safety in mind, but also with the strong desire to have our students in their classrooms with their classmates and teachers."

