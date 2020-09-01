Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Suspect Charged After Exchanging Gunfire With Cop In Area
COVID-19: Travelers From Two States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Joe Lombardi
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut announced the first quarantine order on June 25, which included the eight states shown.
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut announced the first quarantine order on June 25, which included the eight states shown. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Travelers from two more states have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The two states added on Tuesday, Sept. 1 are Alaska and Montana.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 30 states and three territories is as follows:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

The first quarantine order was on issued on June 25.

