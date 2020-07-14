Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

COVID-19: Travelers From Four More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Joe Lombardi
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut announced the first quarantine order on June 25, which included the eight states shown.
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut announced the first quarantine order on June 25, which included the eight states shown. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Travelers from four more states with high positive testing rates for COVID-19 have now been added to the joint quarantine order for out-of-state travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The newly-added states as of Tuesday, July 14 are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin, bringing the total number of states on the list to 22.

Delaware, which had been added to the list a week ago along with Kansas and Oklahoma, has now been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25, with eight states.

