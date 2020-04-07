Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Trader Joe's In Westchester Temporarily Closes After Worker Dies

Joe Lombardi
Trader Joe's on Route 22 (727 White Plains Road) in Scarsdale.
Trader Joe's on Route 22 (727 White Plains Road) in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Trader Joe's in Westchester has temporarily closed after a staff member died due to complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The store is on Route 22 (727 White Plains Road) in Scarsdale.

The store will also undergo additional precautionary cleaning and sanitization before reopening on Thursday, April 9.

Trader Joe's also announced on Monday, April 6 that five other stores across the nation are also temporarily closed for cleaning, including in Garden City.

"At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our crew members and customers," the company said. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication.

"We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all crew members for their scheduled shifts."

