COVID-19: Town In Hudson Valley Reinstitutes Restrictions

A Northern Westchester town is leaving nothing to chance when it comes to COVID-19 as it contends with a fresh rise in new infections and cases as the county contends with the much more contagious Delta variant.

Officials in Yorktown announced that the town will be reinstating certain COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to beat back the virus, which has been rapidly spreading in the Hudson Valley as the Delta variant of the virus has become the dominant strain ruling the region.

According to the new guidelines, residents and visitors in Yorktown will be required to mask up in certain situations that include:

Any indoor town facility;

Any non-vaccinated employee working indoors;

All public-facing employees interacting with customers or consumers, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the latest data from the Westchester County Department of Health, there are currently 1,800 active COVID-19 cases countywide, including 69 in Yorktown, one of the higher counts in the region.

“We're recognizing that the root of the cases is going up, but not nearly at the rate that they were earlier this year,” Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said in a statement. “But I think what we're seeing are proactive steps in order to mitigate the true impact it could have.

“We've already seen a couple of spikes last year, earlier this year,” he continued. “We need to take the proactive steps to make sure that we protect our employees and the general public.”

