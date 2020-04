COVID-19 Total Cases, Deaths Per County In NY/NJ/CT: NYC Death Toll Tops 10K In Revised Count

New York City's health department has added more than 3,700 additional people who were presumed to have died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but had never tested positive to its overall total number of fatalities related to the virus.

This brings the city's death toll to more than 10,000.

The following are the latest number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in New York City and surrounding counties in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey as of Wednesday, April 15.

New York

202,208 cases, 14,534 deaths (includes additional 3,700 presumed cases by NYC health department, not yet officially added by NYS health department)

New York City (five boroughs)

110,465 cases, 10,367 deaths (includes additional 3,700 presumed NYC cases)

Nassau

25,250 cases, 1,001 deaths

Suffolk

22,462 cases, 608 deaths

Westchester

20,191 cases, 596 deaths

Rockland

8,335 cases, 209 deaths

Orange

5,578 cases, 126 deaths

Dutchess

1,934 cases, 34 deaths

Ulster

690 cases, 13 deaths

Putnam

634 cases, 31 deaths

Sullivan

415 cases, 6 deaths

Connecticut

13,989 cases, 671 deaths

Fairfield County

6,213 cases, 287 deaths

Litchfield County

460 cases, 29 deaths

New Jersey

68,824 cases, 2,805 deaths

Bergen County

10,426 cases, 550 deaths

Hudson County

8,242 cases, 277 deaths

Essex County

8,212 cases, 535 deaths

Union County

7,265 cases, 238 cases

Passaic County

6,438 cases, 156 deaths

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.