COVID-19: Three Westchester Residents, Including Doctor, Suing WHO For Alleged Cover-Up

Three Westchester residents have filed suit against the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming an alleged cover-up of the severity of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The lead plaintiffs in the suit — Dr. Richard Kling and fellow New Rochelle resident Steve Rotker, and Gennaro Purchia, of Scarsdale — claim in the suit filed in federal court in White Plains on Monday, April 20, they were “injured and damaged by WHO’s negligent conduct," by covering up for China.

"The WHO mishandled and mismanaged the response to the discovery of the coronavirus, and upon information and belief, engaged in a cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic in China generally," wrote Attorney Steven Bennet Blau, in the 21-page suit.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages for what they called “incalculable” harm to the residents in Westchester County, especially in New Rochelle, which at one point had so many cases it was labeled a "containment zone" by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The suit also says WHO continues to defend its actions in relation to the spread of the virus, and at one time "admonished the Trump Administration that widespread travel bans and restrictions were not needed."

The WHO has not responded to the claim. But experts claim the organization is exempt from such suits under U.S. law.

