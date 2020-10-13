COVID-19: Three States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from three states have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new states added on Tuesday, Oct. 13 are Ohio, Michigan and Virginia.

No areas have been removed from the advisory list of 36 states and two territories.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list is as follows:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The first tristate quarantine order took effect on June 25 and included eight states. (See image above.)

