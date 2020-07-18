Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Those With This Blood Type Have Higher Chance Of Contracting Virus, Study Shows

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Those who have one blood type are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and those in another are at a lower risk, a new study says.

The four blood types are A, B, AB and O.

The findings by a team of European scientists were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Blood Type O had the lowest frequency of disease positivity and Blood Type A the highest, the study revealed.

A total of 1,980 patients described as having "severe" respiratory disease in seven Italian and Spanish hospitals participated in the research. Those results were compared to approximately 2,000 healthy individuals.

"Our genetic data confirm that blood group O is associated with a risk of acquiring Covid-19 that was lower than that in non-O blood groups, whereas blood group A was associated with a higher risk than non-A blood groups," a report on the research states."

