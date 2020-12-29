Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: This Over-The-Counter Supplement Could Help Prevent, Treat Virus, New Study Shows

Joe Lombardi
Melatonin
Melatonin Photo Credit: Daily Voice

An over-the-counter supplement may help prevent COVID-19 infection, according to a brand-new report.

Melatonin, known as a sleep aid, could also help treat the virus, Cleveland Clinic scientists said in research published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Data that included nearly 27,000 people at the clinic showed a 28 percent reduced likelihood of contracting the COVID.

Melatonin, taken by mouth as a tablet, regulates the sleep-wake cycle and is often is used for the treatment of insomnia and in adjusting to changes to the sleep cycle.

For more on the findings, check this report at webmd.com.

